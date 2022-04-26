Left Menu

Russia says Western weapons in Ukraine legitimate targets for Russian military

How can it be otherwise?" Lavror said. "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 03:31 IST
Russia says Western weapons in Ukraine legitimate targets for Russian military

Deliveries of Western weaponry to Ukraine mean that the NATO alliance is "in essence engaged in war with Russia" and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview aired on Monday.

"These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia's military acting within the context of the special operation," Lavrov told state television in an interview posted on the foreign ministry's website.

"Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?" Lavror said. "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."

