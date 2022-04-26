Left Menu

Floating LNG terminal to enter operation at start of 2023 in Germany -Welt

A floating liquefied natural (LNG) gas terminal will enter operation at the start of 2023 in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing state premier Daniel Guenther. And we will achieve that," Guenther told Welt. The terminal in Brunsbuettel will help feed 5 billion cubic metres of gas into the German gas grid annually, Welt reported.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-04-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 11:02 IST
A floating liquefied natural (LNG) gas terminal will enter operation at the start of 2023 in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing state premier Daniel Guenther. "We are working at full speed on this ... Our goal is to get it done by the beginning of 2023. And we will achieve that," Guenther told Welt.

The terminal in Brunsbuettel will help feed 5 billion cubic meters of gas into the German gas grid annually, Welt reported. Guenther said oil production off the German North Sea coast would also be expanded, the newspaper added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

