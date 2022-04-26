Fire breaks out at Delhi's Amar Colony market
A fire broke out at Amar Colony market in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Tuesday.
Nine fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Monday, around 35 shanties at Joga Bai extension's Batla House in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area were gutted in a fire. (ANI)
