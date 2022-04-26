Fire breaks out in godowns in Pune's Kondhwa
A massive fire broke out in five to six godowns in the Parge Nagar area of Kondhwa, Pune.
ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 20:14 IST
Ten fire engines are present at the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
