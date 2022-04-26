Left Menu

Committee formed for Congress' Udaipur 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' holds meeting today

The conveners of the committee formed for the Congress' Nav Sankalp Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Rajasthan met on Tuesday at the party's war room. The meeting was held for almost half an hour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:12 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The conveners of the committee formed for the Congress' Nav Sankalp Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Rajasthan met on Tuesday at the party's war room. The meeting was held for almost half an hour. Senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Jai Ram Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Salman Khurshid, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were present at the meeting.

According to the sources, each committee will have a separate meeting this coming week. The party's social and empowerment committee will have a meeting on April 29 at the Congress war room, sources added. Congress President Sonia Gandhi constituted six committees that will prepare papers and lead a discussion at the party's three days long Nav Sankalp Shivir at Udaipur. Committees will also prepare papers on politics, economy, farmer and agriculture, organisation, social justice & empowerment, and youth.

The Congress has announced that it will hold a three-day brainstorming session, or Nav Sankalp Shivir from May 13 to 15 in Udaipur. The event will be attended by around 400 party members from across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

