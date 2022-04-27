Germany's network agency says monitoring Russian gas delivery situation
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 00:53 IST
Germany's network regulator on Tuesday said it was monitoring the gas delivery situation from Russia after Russian energy giant Gazprom told Poland's PGNiG it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning.
"We are monitoring the situation very closely. The security of supply in Germany is currently guaranteed," the agency said.
