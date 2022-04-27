Left Menu

Fire breaks out at HRTC workshop in Shimla, no injury reported

A major fire broke out in a workshop of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in Shimla late Tuesday night.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 04:04 IST
Fire breaks out at HRTC workshop in Shimla, no injury reported
Visuals from HRTC's Dhali workshop in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a workshop of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in Shimla late Tuesday night. The incident took place in HRTC's Dhali workshop.

According to Shimla Municipal Corporation, the bike broke out due to an electrical short circuit. Fire tenders are at the spot. However, no injury has been reported. "We are trying to control the fire. No injury has been reported. It will be doused shortly. The fire broke out due to an electrical short," said S Chauhan, Deputy Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022