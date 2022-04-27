Renault silent after media report of transfer of Avtovaz stake

French carmaker Renault declined to comment on Wednesday on a report by Russia's Interfax saying it would transfer its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute for one symbolic rouble.

Renault, the biggest player in the Russian car market, will have the right to buy the stake back within the next five to six years, Interfax reported, citing Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov. Manturov also said Renault's stake in its Moscow plant would be passed to the city's government, potentially offering one of the first examples of what Russian authorities intend to do with Western assets.

Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, said last month it would suspend operations at the plant amid mounting pressure over its continued presence there since the country invaded Ukraine. As the global carmaker with the greatest exposure to Russia, Renault has more to lose than many other Western companies.

Last month Renault said it was considering a 2.2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) non-cash writedown to reflect the potential costs of suspending operations in Russia. Manturov said Renault had decided to transfer the Avtovaz stake to the Moscow-based NAMI automobile and engine research institute because it lacked the ability to keep its Russian operations going.

The deal would be worth a single rouble, he said, giving Renault the option to buy the stake back. "But if during this period we make investments, then that will be taken into account when it comes to the cost. There won't be any presents here," Interfax quoted Manturov as saying.

Commenting on the report Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note: "Modest positive as this brings the issue closer to resolution, keeps the door open to return, though clearly many unknowns on when/if Russia vehicle market rebounds and geopolitical climate cools". More than 400 companies have withdrawn from Russia since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, leaving behind assets worth billions of dollars.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression. ($1 = 0.9404 euros)

