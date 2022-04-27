UK's Raab says Russia halting gas supply to Poland will add to its pariah status
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:15 IST
Russia's decision to cut off gas supply to Poland will add to its status as an economic and political pariah, British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.
"It (halting gas supply) will have a ... very damaging effect on Russia as well because it is becoming further and further, more and more, not just a political pariah, but an economic pariah," Raab told Sky News.
