Hindustan Aeronautics Limited commences Main Airframe Fatigue Test of LCA Mk1

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has commenced the Main Airframe Fatigue Test (MAFT) of the LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Mk1 airframe at its Ground Test Centre of the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) in Bengaluru, informed HAL in its statement on Wednesday. The MAFT test facility was inaugurated by Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering and Research and Development), HAL.

"Despite the setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HAL has been able to commence the MAFT testing within the timelines planned," said Chatterjee. R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), HAL and Girish Dheodhare, Director General of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) expressed their satisfaction with the timely commencement of the MAFT testing.

Air Vice-Marshal K V R Raju, Director IAF-Project Management Team (PMT) cited the importance of the commencement of the MAFT testing towards clearance of the full life of the LCA fleet and urged the team to keep up the momentum to ensure that the continuous flying requirements of IAF are met. HAL's statement said that as per the military airworthiness requirements, MAFT has to demonstrate the capability of the airframe to withstand four times the service life. These tests will be carried out on the LCA (Air Force) Mk1 airframe over a period of eight to nine years. The successful completion of MAFT will qualify the LCA (Air Force) Mk1 airframe for its full-service life, it said.

"The test plan and schedule for the MAFT have been jointly arrived at by the designers from HAL and scientists from Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in coordination with the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA), CEMILAC. The testing and inspection will be carried out by ARDC under the supervision of DGAQA with the participation of designers from ARDC and ADA," it added. (ANI)

