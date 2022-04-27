Left Menu

DK Shivakumar accuses Karnataka Home Minister of safeguarding PSI scam accused

The Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that the state's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is safeguarding the prime accused of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment Scam.

27-04-2022
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that the state's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is safeguarding the prime accused of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment Scam. "The government should give a notice to Jnanendra in the first place, for providing protection to Divya Hagaragi (prime accused of PSI scam)," said Shivakumar.

He also alleged that the Crime Investigation Department is taking the matter lightly. Earlier, Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates.

The case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. While addressing the media persons on Saturday, State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured that everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be investigated thoroughly, and stringent actions will be taken against those found guilty.

Bommai also said that the candidates who passed the exam will also be interrogated. (ANI)

