Czechs have no signals of Russian gas disruptions, PM says
The Czech Republic has had no signals or information on any interruption of its gas supplies, but must be prepared for any scenarios after Russia halted supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.
The central European country is nearly 100% dependent on Russia for its gas.
