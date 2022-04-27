Left Menu

Czechs have no signals of Russian gas disruptions, PM says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:53 IST
Czechs have no signals of Russian gas disruptions, PM says
Petr Fiala Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has had no signals or information on any interruption of its gas supplies, but must be prepared for any scenarios after Russia halted supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

The central European country is nearly 100% dependent on Russia for its gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022