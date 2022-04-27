Left Menu

Mexican president to present inflation containment plan next week

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:51 IST
Mexican president to present inflation containment plan next week
Manuel Lopez Obrador Image Credit: Flickr
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he will reveal his government's plan to control inflation in a week's time.

The scheme will include what he described as "price guarantees" and a deal with large producers, distributors and retailers, Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

