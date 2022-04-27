Mexican president to present inflation containment plan next week
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he will reveal his government's plan to control inflation in a week's time.
The scheme will include what he described as "price guarantees" and a deal with large producers, distributors and retailers, Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.
