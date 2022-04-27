Left Menu

J-K: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway

An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:05 IST
J-K: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway
Visuals deferred by unspecified time. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday. "One terrorist killed, operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a soldier was also injured in the encounter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022