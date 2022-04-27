J-K: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway
An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday.
According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a soldier was also injured in the encounter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
