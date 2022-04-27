J-K: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway

An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday. "One terrorist killed, operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a soldier was also injured in the encounter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)