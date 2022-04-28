Delhi Police arrests two more accused in Jahangirpuri violence

The Delhi Police have arrested two more persons on Thursday, in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that took place in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April, 2022. The persons arrested, identified as Jafar and Babuddin are brothers in relation, who were well known to the prime accused of the violence-- Mohammad Ansar and played a major role in the violence.

During the Shobha Yatra on the day of violence, the duo has been accused of attacking the people with glass bottles and moving the sword in the air. So far, the Delhi Police have arrested 29 individuals, of which three juveniles have been sent to the correction home in Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rohini court of Delhi granted eight-day custody to the five accused namely Ansar, Salim alias Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad, and Sonu alias Imam and sent them to police remand till May 1. After invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the other four accused persons of the violence-- Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul alias Gulli and Sheikh Hamid-- were sent to the judicial custody. These are to be produced before the court on 30 April 2022, through video conferencing.

The Court had also issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against the accused Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand, and Salman returnable on 23 May 2022. A 16-year-old minor was also detained by the Delhi Police on April 18, in the matter related to unlawful assembly and rioting, causing hurt to other sections. However, the Principal Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board-I Bhavna Kalia granted bail to the juvenile in conflict with the law (CCL) subject to furnishing a bail bond in the sum of Rs. 5000.

On April 27, this minor was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). "Considering the welfare of CCL, he can be released on bail at this stage and his guardian is directed to ensure that he is properly taken care of," the JJB order of April 26 read.

The mother of the child signed an undertaking before the Board when he was being released on bail on Wednesday. The Board has directed the family counselling once a month by the counsellor attached to OHB-II, for the next three months, and a report is filed. The matter (of the Juvenile) has been listed for further hearing on May 2.

The source of illegal weapons which were used in the alleged offence, for tracing the other accused persons involved in the case, sustained interrogation with all the accused persons involved in the ongoing investigation into the Jahangirpuri violence case. Delhi police sources also revealed that Sonu alias Yunus allegedly fired shots during the clashes, and was planning to flee Delhi in a bid to evade arrest, but was caught 500 meters away from his residence.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. Currently, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police is regularly interrogating nine accused people (including Ansar) to identify more people involved in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)