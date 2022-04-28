J-K: Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Two Al-Badr terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday. "We had received information about three terrorists in Mitrigam village of Pulwama on Wednesday and as soon as the police launched cordon and search operation, firing began from the opposite end," said Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the IGP, these two terrorists were a part of the group of four terrorists killed earlier this month, in the Shopian encounter (April 14). The police have recovered two AK 47 rifles from their possessions.

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists, including a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist, were killed in an encounter in Pulwama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)