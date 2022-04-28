Finland will not pay for Russian gas in roubles, says minister
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:14 IST
Finland will not pay for Russian gas in roubles despite Russia's request for European countries to do so, the Finnish minister in charge of European affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, said on Thursday.
"Finland's stance is clear. We support harsh sanctions...and we are ready to sanction also gas," she told reporters, adding Finland would seek to exit all Russian fossil energy as soon as possible.
