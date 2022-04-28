Left Menu

Department of Posts starts providing NPS through online mode 

Department of Posts is now pleased to start providing NPS (All Citizen Model) through online mode w.e.f. 26.04.2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 18:08 IST
This online facility may be availed by all eligible persons for NPS without physically visiting any post office and to enjoy the hassle free experience at minimum fee structure. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications (DoP) has been providing the National Pension Scheme (NPS-All Citizen Model Scheme), a voluntary Pension Scheme of Government of India managed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority(PFRDA) through its designated Post Offices since 2010 through physical process system.

Department of Posts is now pleased to start providing NPS (All Citizen Model) through online mode w.e.f. 26.04.2022

Any Citizen of India in the age group of 18-70 years of age group can avail this online facility by visiting the official website of the Department of Posts (www.indiapost.gov.in) under the menu head "National Pension System -Online Services"

The specific link is https://www.indiapost.gov.in/Financial/Pages/Content/NPS.aspx

Facilities like new registration, initial/ subsequent contribution and SIP options under NPS Online are available to the customers at minimum charges for all services. NPS service charge of the Department is amongst the lowest. The subscriber are also eligible for tax deduction in NPS as per declaration made by Ministry of Finance time to time under sec. 80CCD 1(B).

This online facility may be availed by all eligible persons for NPS without physically visiting any post office and to enjoy the hassle free experience at minimum fee structure. NPS Online facility will go a long way in promoting National Pension Scheme (All Citizen Model) and will ensure a secured and dignified life of people in the country in their old age.

(With Inputs from PIB)

