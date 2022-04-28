Gazprom says Poland is still buying Russian gas in Germany

Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday that Poland is still buying Russian gas in Germany, and that reverse supplies to Poland via the Yamal pipeline amount to around 30 million cubic metres per day.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday over their refusal to pay in roubles, and threatened to do the same to others.

