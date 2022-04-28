Left Menu

Azure Power signs EoI with Karnataka govt to develop 1,700 MW renewable energy projects

Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary to the State energy department.Azure Power owns and operates close to 2,900 MW of renewable energy assets across the country and has a significant presence in Karnataka.We are extremely pleased to sign the EoI with the government of Karnataka. The State has been at the forefront of clean energy adoption and has one of the highest installed renewable energy capacity in the country.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:08 IST
Azure Power signs EoI with Karnataka govt to develop 1,700 MW renewable energy projects
  • Country:
  • India

Azure Power, a sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer, on Thursday said it has signed an expression of interest (EoI) with the government of Karnataka to develop solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects aggregating to 1,700 MW capacity at a total investment of Rs 13,300 crore.

The EoI was signed between Azure Power and the government of Karnataka, represented by G. Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary to the State energy department.

Azure Power owns and operates close to 2,900 MW of renewable energy assets across the country and has a significant presence in Karnataka.

''We are extremely pleased to sign the EoI with the government of Karnataka. The State has been at the forefront of clean energy adoption and has one of the highest installed renewable energy capacity in the country. This EoI strengthens our commitment to develop high performing grid-scale renewable energy assets in the State and contribute towards decarbonisation journey of the nation,'' Azure Power CFO Pawan Kumar Agrawal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022