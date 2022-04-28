Azure Power signs EoI with Karnataka govt to develop 1,700 MW renewable energy projects

Azure Power, a sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer, on Thursday said it has signed an expression of interest (EoI) with the government of Karnataka to develop solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects aggregating to 1,700 MW capacity at a total investment of Rs 13,300 crore.

The EoI was signed between Azure Power and the government of Karnataka, represented by G. Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary to the State energy department.

Azure Power owns and operates close to 2,900 MW of renewable energy assets across the country and has a significant presence in Karnataka.

''We are extremely pleased to sign the EoI with the government of Karnataka. The State has been at the forefront of clean energy adoption and has one of the highest installed renewable energy capacity in the country. This EoI strengthens our commitment to develop high performing grid-scale renewable energy assets in the State and contribute towards decarbonisation journey of the nation,'' Azure Power CFO Pawan Kumar Agrawal said.

