Mangaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Following are Thursday's Areca and

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:45 IST
Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 50700 to Rs 53500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 41100 to Rs 43100 model Rs 42300 Koka : Rs 29000 to Rs 34300 model Rs 31000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 17000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

