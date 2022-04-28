Mangaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Following are Thursday's Areca and

Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 50700 to Rs 53500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 41100 to Rs 43100 model Rs 42300 Koka : Rs 29000 to Rs 34300 model Rs 31000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 17000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

