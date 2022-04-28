Left Menu

Heatwave: IMD issues orange alert for 5 states, temperatures cross 45 degree Celsius in several parts

Amid an ongoing spell of heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for five states of northwestern India including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:22 IST
Amid an ongoing spell of heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for five states of northwestern India including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Briefing the media today, IMD Scientist RK Jenamani informed that on Wednesday (yesterday) some parts of the country recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

"In view of this, we have announced an orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha," he said. Jenamani further informed that during the first week of May, there is a likeliness of witnessing western disturbances and increased chances of rain.

In an advisory, he said that under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2. "Light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan Region during May 2-4," IMD said.

"Because of this, isolated light rainfall is likely over plains of northwest India during May 3 and 4", Jenamani added. IMD informed heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India during the next 5 days and over East India during the next 3 days and abate thereafter. (ANI)

