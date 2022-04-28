Left Menu

Security forces defuse IED recovered in Jammu's Sidhra

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and defused by security forces along the national highway in the Sidra area of Jammu on Thursday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:50 IST
Security forces defuse IED recovered in Jammu's Sidhra
Security forces defuse IED (Photo/ANI).
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and defused by security forces along the national highway in the Sidra area of Jammu on Thursday. "Investigation is underway after an IED was recovered and defused by security forces in the Sidra area of Jammu, earlier today," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police had received information regarding some suspicious objects found alongside a highway in the Sidhra area of Jammu city outskirts. On examination, the police said, an explosive material/devise was found there, after which the site was sealed and the material/devise was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by the bomb squad of Jammu police.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. Further details are awaited. In another incident in the union territory, terrorists lobbed a grenade at the police party in Anantnag on Monday evening. No casualty or injury was reported. (ANI)

