Fake News Alert: Old anti-CAA protest video shared with a false claim

On Thursday, a video surfaced on the social media claiming that the Mahishasur Railway Station in West Bengal was "destroyed by Muslims" because of the sound of a train's horn "interrupted" their prayers.

ANI | Murshidabad (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:33 IST
Screengrab from the video which surfaced on Twitter.. Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, a video surfaced on the social media claiming that the Mahishasur Railway Station in West Bengal was "destroyed by Muslims" because of the sound of a train's horn "interrupted" their prayers. However, according to sources, this is in fact a 2019 video that showed anti-CAA anti-NRC protestors vandalising the railway station.

In the viral video, "Naopara Mahishasur" was clearly visible on the wall. One Twitter user shared the video and claimed, "Mahishasur Railway Station, Murshidabad, West Bangal me Namaz ke Waqt Railway ka Sound aane ki Vajah se Railway Station ko destroyed karte hue Jehadi Muslims Yuvak, Need Strong Actions against these Criminals ASAP @thekesri@MamataOfficial @HMOIndia."

Another Twitter user wrote, "@PMOIndia /@HMOIndia /@myogiadityanath /1 bulldozer required here!Bharat's development is impossible with + this acts!!!! - "Mahishasur railway station in West Bengal. Muslims said that the sound of railway whistles disturb their namaz." Naopara Mahishasur railway station in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal falls under the Malda railway division of the Eastern Railway zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

