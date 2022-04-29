New partnership with Ka Uruora to build new homes for whānau

Minister of Housing Hon Dr Megan Woods and Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare have today announced a new investment partnership with Ka Uruora to build up to 172 new homes for whānau who need them most.

Ministers Henare and Jackson joined partners Ka Uruora at an event in New Plymouth where the announcement was made today.

"The housing crisis was decades in the making, and we are turning it around through housing policy reforms, and the largest Government investment since the 1970s to get a lot more new housing built," Megan Woods said.

"Our place-based and kaupapa Māori strategy is proving the foundation for the Government's work in housing. We know we cannot take a one-size-fits-all approach and we will continue to work alongside Iwi and Māori to advance housing projects that support whānau needs.

"It's great to see Ka Uruora working at pace, and in partnership with the Government to help more whānau who need it most into warm, dry and safe housing on their whenua.

"This investment is an excellent example of our continued commitment to address the housing crisis for Māori. I'm delighted at the progress we are making," Megan Woods said.

"This Government made a record investment in Māori Housing. In last year's Budget we committed $730 million to Māori housing supply and Infrastructure," Peeni Henare said.

"I am also committed to ensuring that this investment is made in partnership with Māori, taking a by Māori for Māori approach.

"Over the past year, our teams at Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga and Te Puni Kōkiri have worked with iwi groups to test, develop, and implement new housing solutions.

"Ka Uruora were identified through the National Iwi Chairs Forum last year to partner with the Government to deliver Māori housing in their rohe.

"Today we take time to celebrate this milestone investment, and the formation of a partnership founded in shared priorities and values," Peeni Henare said.

Funding has been approved for:

A maximum of $37.6m in supply funding to deliver up to 172 affordable rentals;

A maximum of $17.5m to contribute to the infrastructure requirements for up to 172 affordable rentals, plus a further 31 progressive home ownership (PHO) sites.

Not only are whānau getting into homes quickly, but they are able to do so on their own whenua.

''Last year we launched our National Māori Housing strategy – MAIHI Ka Ora. It promised partnership, investment, and progress.

"This announcement sees us delivering on the promises we made in MAIHI Ka Ora, the promise we made to work in partnership with Māori and the commitment to delivering a better Māori Housing future for our whanau," Peeni Henare said.

