J&K: Pulwama administration organises 'Jashn-e-Nawjawan', an evening with youth

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district adminstration organised a mega Iftar party, including a competiton of Naat and Qira'at, in which prominent recitors participated.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:01 IST
Pulwama administration organises 'Jashn-e-Nawjawan' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district adminstration organised a mega Iftar party, including a competiton of Naat and Qira'at, in which prominent recitors participated. Deputy Commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police, Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani participated in the event 'Jashn-e-Nawjawan' held on Thursday evening.

Over 4000 youth took part in the event that began at 5.30 pm beginning with the Naat and Qira'at competition. Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz, a social Activist who was also one of the organisers praised the role of the Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary, who was instrumental in the event being held, and who provided huge encouragement for the youth of Pulwama.

The district administration had arranged bus services to every Tehsil of the district to make it more convenient for people who came from far-flung places. Locals said they were elated to attend the event as it was a first of its kind event in the district where such a huge gathering of youth participated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

