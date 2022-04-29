Left Menu

Southern India Mills Association thanks CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:07 IST
Southern India Mills Association thanks CM
Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) on Friday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing policy initiatives in the State Assembly.

The announcement on research and development on disposal of the accumulated salts of textile processing sector would give relief to the processing segment and also protect the environment, SIMA chairman Ravi Sam said in a statement.

He said SIMA thanks Stalin for the announcement to set up a mega textile park in Virudhunagar district that would encourage scale of operation and boost exports.

He welcomed the plan for a textile city near Chennai and the announcement of a Tamil Nadu pavilion in major international textile fairs to create brand 'Tamil Nadu' and boost exports.

The announcement of constituting a technical advisory committee would benefit the industry to have regular interaction with the government and resolve various issues and also enable the State to become the largest textile hub, he added.

