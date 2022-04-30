Important to use vast reserves of thorium to take nuclear programme ahead: AERB chief

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board Chairman G Nageswara Rao on Saturday said it was important for the country to use its vast reserves of thorium to take its nuclear programme ahead.

Speaking at an event held at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam about 45 kms from here, Rao said there would be challenges to face in nuclear technology and a good leadership along with team efforts were the key to overcome them.

Inaugurating an Integrated Radiation Monitoring Facility at IGCAR on the occasion of its Foundation Day, Rao urged scientists and engineers to put in their best efforts.

Hailing the presence of senior retired directors, group directors and associate directors, Rao in a press release said the presence of such officials provide strength and urged employees to re-dedicate themselves to meet the targets with compliance to safety requirements.

IGCAR Director B Venkatraman briefed about the activities of the centre and added that the Department of Atomic Energy was truly 'Atma Nirbhar' (self-reliant) as the scientists have developed many indigenous technologies.

Founding leader of Reprocessing Project G R Balasubramaniam inaugurated the chopping of uranium oxide pins at the Demonstration Fuel Reprocessing Plant.

IGCAR Reactor Design and Technology Group Director S Raghupathy said the centre has developed technology for sodium cooled fast reactors and associated fuel cycle.

The event also coincides with the 50th year of the ground-breaking ceremony for the Fast Breeder Test Reactor and commencement of Fuel Reprocessing Development Lab, the release said.

