Bihar will become one of leading ethanol producers: Nitish

PTI | Purnea | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:54 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday claimed that the state is witnessing a rapid industrial growth for the last few years and asserted it will soon become one of the leading ethanol producers in the country.

Inaugurating a greenfield grain-based ethanol plant in Parora in Purnea district, Kumar said it was a great moment for Bihar as the state's first ethanol plant started operation from Saturday.

''More ethanol plants will be set up in the state in the coming days. Bihar will soon become one of the leading ethanol producers in the country,'' he said.

Kumar said that the Bihar government has been trying to establish more industries, especially ethanol units, since 2008-09 but did not get support from the then UPA government at the Centre.

''Now, we have got clearance to open more ethanol plants in the state,'' he said.

The plant has been built by Eastern India Biofuels Private Limited on around 15 acres of land at a cost of Rs 105 crore. State Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain was also present on the occasion.

