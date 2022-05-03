J-K: State Investigating Agency files chargesheet against three Pak based terrorists in Jammu

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against three Pakistan based Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists in the NIA special court in Jammu, said Jammu and Kashmir police. "State investigation Agency (SIA) has filed chargesheet against three Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists Asif Shabir Naik of Kashtigarh, Doda, his father Shabir Hussain Naik alias Khalid Shabir son of Gh. Mohd Naik who is currently operating from Pakistan & Safdar Hussain alias Ehsan of village Marmat of Doda who too is based in Pakistan" tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

"The investigating agency submitted the chargesheet against the three accused before the TADA/POTA/NIA Special Court in Jammu," the tweet added. Earlier, last month, A Delhi Court took cognizance under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to terror funding case involving Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and others.

Syed Salahuddin is India's most wanted and internationally proscribed terrorist Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)