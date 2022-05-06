Non-availability of fertilisers affecting plantation sector in TN, says UPASI chief

The non-availability of fertilisers, especially urea and muriate of potash (MOP) is severely affecting the plantation sector in Tamil Nadu, as the time window application is due now as the region started getting summer showers, United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) president M P Cherian said here on Friday. However, there is no such issue of availability of fertiliser in the other two plantation growing states of Karnataka and Kerala, he said in a statement.

Lack of nitrogen, which is the key (major) nutrient for a vegetative crop like tea will lead to severe nutrient deficiency symptoms, susceptibility to pests and disease, deterioration in the quality of tea and enormous loss in productivity. Therefore, for sustaining the yield of tea in South India, urea and MOP should be made available to the tea growers in the growing regions of Nilgiris and Valparai at the earliest as otherwise it will have a severe impact on the production and employment potential in plantations, Cherian added.

It is pertinent to note that Tamil Nadu is the largest tea growing region in South India with the production share of 71.2 per cent, he said.

UPASI is an apex body of planters of tea, coffee, rubber, cardamom and pepper in the southern states of India - Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

It has been representing to the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers for the allocation of fertilisers and it is gathered that there is no issue on availability of these fertilisers, and it appears that the issue is mainly with distribution, especially in Tamil Nadu and that too confined to plantations, Cherian said.

Non-availability of fertilisers will be detrimental to the sustainability and survival of the plantation sector in the state, especially given the high wage cost and the cost of production whereas the price realisation is declining on real terms. The similar issue of non-availability of fertiliser was faced by the plantations during the same period last year in the state, which had a telling effect on the crop production.

The viability of the plantation sector in Tamil Nadu will be challenged if the fertilisers are not made available with immediate effect. UPASI and the State Association, Planters' Association of Tamil Nadu have been constantly pursuing the matter and hope some immediate relief by way of availability of fertiliser is ensured for the plantation sector, Cherian added.

