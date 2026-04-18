South India Loses Out Again: Women's Reservation Bill Collapse Sparks Controversy

The defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha has ignited fierce debate among political leaders. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP supremo, expressed that this outcome serves neither South India nor women.

The former Andhra CM criticized the North Indian majority in parliament, stating that its decisions disproportionately affect Southern constituencies and disregard women's legislative representation needs.

Opposition leaders, including YS Sharmila, accused the BJP of deceiving the public with ulterior motives under the guise of women's empowerment. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh BJP president condemned Congress's resistance to the bill, fueling the ongoing controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)