South India Loses Out Again: Women's Reservation Bill Collapse Sparks Controversy
The defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha has sparked controversy, with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserting it detrimentally affects both the South and women. Allegations of political maneuvering have been voiced, with strong reactions from multiple political factions underscoring the bill's polarizing nature.
- Country:
- India
The defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha has ignited fierce debate among political leaders. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP supremo, expressed that this outcome serves neither South India nor women.
The former Andhra CM criticized the North Indian majority in parliament, stating that its decisions disproportionately affect Southern constituencies and disregard women's legislative representation needs.
Opposition leaders, including YS Sharmila, accused the BJP of deceiving the public with ulterior motives under the guise of women's empowerment. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh BJP president condemned Congress's resistance to the bill, fueling the ongoing controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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