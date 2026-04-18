Karnataka CM Advocates for Supreme Court Bench in South India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasizes the need for a Supreme Court bench in South India to improve justice access. At a judicial conference, he advocates technological integration in law while ensuring judges' authority remains paramount. Highlighting AI's potential in legal systems, he stresses preserving judicial independence amidst technological advancements.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored the necessity for a Supreme Court bench in South India during a state judicial conference, aiming to enhance justice accessibility across the region.
Addressing the conference, Siddaramaiah emphasized the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in the judiciary while maintaining that technology should support, not overshadow, judicial authority. "Algorithmic systems should not undermine the pivotal role of judges," he insisted, referring to AI's influence on evidence interpretation and decision-making processes.
Warning about algorithmic bias and digital-era challenges like deepfakes, the Chief Minister called for a careful fusion of AI with judicial principles, ensuring equality and integrity. He assured the state's commitment to enhancing judicial infrastructure and fostering a governance ecosystem where justice and innovation coalesce harmoniously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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