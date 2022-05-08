Badrinath Dham all set to open doors for devotees today

Badrinath Dham is all set to open doors for devotees on Sunday morning. Earlier on Saturday, ahead of the opening ceremony today, the senior officials of police had instructed the on-duty police personnel to be extra cautious.

The Badrinath temple has been decorated with flowers and lights. Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

Kedarnath Temple opened its doors for pilgrims on Friday morning. The annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Portals of Badrinath Temple will open on May 8.

Earlier this month, the state government capped the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams. A total of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days. This year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate.

Char Dhams draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

