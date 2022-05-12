Chhattisgarh CM announces hike in honorarium of MGNREGA employment assistants
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the honorarium of employment assistants working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) would be hiked to Rs 9,540 from Rs 5,000, an official release said. The Chief Minister made the announcement at a meeting with a delegation of MGNREGA employment assistants at his residence here.
A decision on the demands related to service conditions of MGNREGA employment assistants will be taken after getting the report of a committee set up by the government, Baghel added.
