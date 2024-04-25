Congress to win Rajnandgaon with big margin, says Bhupesh Baghel ahead of LS Polls Phase 2

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who has been fielded by the Congress from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency exuded confidence that his party will be winning the seat with a "big margin". "Now there are a few hours left before voting commences. Voting will start from 7 am tomorrow. I have been travelling in the region and I can see the excitement of people for the Congress across all areas. Congress will win this seat with a big margin," Baghel said speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Responding to a question asked by the reporter whether the poll body should be taking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent speeches targeting the Congress, the firebrand Congress leader said that the Election Commission "should act immediately". "They should act immediately. PM Modi is speaking on things that we do not have in our poll manifesto. Just when the manifesto was launched he linked it to the Muslim League, now he is speaking about mangalsutra. The first phase of elections is over. Now the second phase will start. The Election Commission should act immediately," Baghel said.

On reports that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would be contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively, the senior Congress leader said that all such decisions are in the hands of the "high command." "All decisions are in the hands of the high command. We will be happy to go there and see them (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka) contesting after the second phase of voting ends tomorrow," Baghel said.

Rajnandgaon, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion for over three decades, along with two other Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase of General Elections. The high-profile constituency is set to witness a contest between Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel also known as "Kaka" and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Santosh Pandey.

Rajnandgaon Parliamentary constituency comprises a total of 8 Assemblies segments which are Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargao, Khujji and Mohla-Manpur. BJP had registered victory in the seat in both the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The voting for 89 seats across 13 states will be held in the second phase on April 26. The first phase of voting across 21 states or Union Territories was held on April 19. The states going to the polls in the second phase are five seats in Assam and Bihar, three in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Kerala, seven in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and 13 in Rajasthan. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

