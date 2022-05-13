Tamil Nadu SC/ST commission seeks Tirupattur Collector's response on biryani festival row

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has sought an explanation from the District Collector of Thirupathur for disallowing beef and pork from biryani in the Ambur Biryani festival organized by the district administration. The commission slammed the move as "discrimination" against the SC, ST, and the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the Ambur Biryani fest, scheduled to be held from May 13-15 May at Ambur Trade Centre here has been temporarily canceled citing the heavy rain forecast. Earlier the collector's move to exclude beef and pork biriyani from the festival was criticized by several outfits who demanded that the district administration reconsider its decision.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu ST/SC Commission sent the notice to the district collector, Amar Kushwaha, seeking his explanation. "The commission has received information by way of a petition that you, as the head of the District Administration, have arranged for a biryani festival at Ambur, proposing to exhibit installs for sales to the public, different items of the biryani which will number more than 20. In the press note, you have specifically stated that beef biryani shall stand excluded," the letter stated

"This Commission, on consideration of the petition, has chosen to take up the matter for inquiry as a practice of untouchability in the form of discrimination against SC/ST and the Muslim population which accounts for more than 2 lakh. You are required to submit your remarks as to why the same shall not be taken as discrimination on a communal basis, and initiate action against such official discrimination," the letter further read.

