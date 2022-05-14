Mundka blaze: NDRF team carries out search, rescue operations

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday carried out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building that was gutted in a massive fire yesterday near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi. A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.

However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials. A total of 50 people were rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma.

"A total of 27 people have died and 12 got injured in the fire incident," said DCP Sharma. Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a four-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owners of the company are in police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)