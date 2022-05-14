Left Menu

Mundka blaze: NDRF team carries out search, rescue operations

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday carried out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building that was gutted in a massive fire yesterday near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 07:38 IST
Mundka blaze: NDRF team carries out search, rescue operations
Saturday morning visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday carried out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building that was gutted in a massive fire yesterday near the Mundka metro station in New Delhi. A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.

However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials. A total of 50 people were rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma.

"A total of 27 people have died and 12 got injured in the fire incident," said DCP Sharma. Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a four-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owners of the company are in police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022