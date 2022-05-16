5 drown in Yamunanagar's Western Yamuna Canal

Five men drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal in the Buria region of Haryana's Yamunanagar on Sunday. The men had reportedly jumped into the waterbody in a bid to save their lives after another group, they had enmity with, had started pelting stones.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Yamunanagar-1) Subhash Chand told ANI that yesterday, around 9-10 people jumped in the Western Yamuna Canal, but five of them did not how to swim. "A few other people came and started pelting stones; they had an enmity from 2020. Out of fear, people went deeper and five people who did not know how to swim, drowned. We will take action on the basis of their statement," Chand added. (ANI)

