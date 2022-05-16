Left Menu

5 drown in Yamunanagar's Western Yamuna Canal

Five men drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal in the Buria region of Haryana's Yamunanagar on Sunday.

ANI | Yamunanagar (Haryana) | Updated: 16-05-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 10:00 IST
5 drown in Yamunanagar's Western Yamuna Canal
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five men drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal in the Buria region of Haryana's Yamunanagar on Sunday. The men had reportedly jumped into the waterbody in a bid to save their lives after another group, they had enmity with, had started pelting stones.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Yamunanagar-1) Subhash Chand told ANI that yesterday, around 9-10 people jumped in the Western Yamuna Canal, but five of them did not how to swim. "A few other people came and started pelting stones; they had an enmity from 2020. Out of fear, people went deeper and five people who did not know how to swim, drowned. We will take action on the basis of their statement," Chand added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022