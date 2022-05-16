Left Menu

Iraq will reach oil output targets for May and June, minister says

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:57 IST
Iraq will reach oil output targets for May and June, minister says
Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Iraq's oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Monday his country would reach its crude production targets for May and June.

"This month we met our target and we will keep meeting our target for next month," Abdul-Jabbar said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Bahrain, saying maintenance in the last three or four months had prevented Iraq from hitting its targets.

The second-largest OPEC producer, Iraq currently has a production capacity of 4.9 million barrels a day (bpd) and will reach 5 million bpd before the end of the year, Abdul-Jabbar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022