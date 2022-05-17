CM Bommai directs officials to speed up budget programme at district and Panchayat levels

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has given directions to speed up works listed in the budget at the district and Panchayat levels. ''We had a meeting with the deputy commissioners and the CEOs of Panchayats. I gave them directions to speed up works at district and Panchayat level so that the government programmes reach people,'' he told reporters after the meeting. He said he held discussions with everyone to remove the stumbling blocks and overcome lack of coordination for taking up the works speedily. ''We want the welfare programmes for the economically weaker section to happen on time so that it reaches the last man in the society,'' the Chief Minister said. Programmes which are directly aimed for the welfare and benefit of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and farmers should be started from June, he added.

