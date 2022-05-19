Left Menu

Africa Communications Week 2022 to take place from 23 to 27 May

Minister Gungubele will officially open the week alongside the African Union Head of Communications, Ebba Kolando.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:37 IST
Africa Communications Week 2022 to take place from 23 to 27 May
Africa Communications Week is observed annually during Africa Month, and it is a global campaign targeting and open to all communications professionals with African interests. Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites communication professionals and thought leaders to participate in the Africa Communications Week 2022.

Africa Communications Week is a week-long series of events in 20 countries across Africa. It will take place from 23 to 27 May 2022 under the theme: "Ahead of the Curve: What's Next for Comms in Africa?".

"It is an opportunity to promote African unity and deeper integration and recommit Africa to a shared destiny," said Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, of the event at the post-Cabinet briefing recently.

Minister Gungubele will officially open the week alongside the African Union Head of Communications, Ebba Kolando.

The communications festival will feature presentations from Google journalists Initiative Studio, facebook, TikTok, Media Monitoring Africa, the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa, and Research Insights by the GCIS and Brand SA.

Africa Communications Week is observed annually during Africa Month, and it is a global campaign targeting and open to all communications professionals with African interests.

The discussions during the Africa Communications Week for communication professionals and thought leaders will be looking at impacting the current narratives in Africa, accelerating communications through innovation, Africa Free Trade Area agreement communications and effective media platforms.

The various themes to be discussed - highlighting the acceleration of Africa Communications through new mediums and innovation - will provide opportunities to examine how the communication profession can position itself and demonstrate its relevance as a fundamental management discipline that contributes significantly to Africa's socio-economic rise.

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022