Part of tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway collapses in Ramban, at least 6 feared trapped

At least six people are feared to be trapped after a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala in Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban on Thursday.

One person has been rescued, Ramban Deputy Commissioner informed on Friday.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway," the Deputy Commissioner said. (ANI)

Also Read: 2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K's Ramban

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)