2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K's Ramban

A rescue operation is underway but there was no trace of the boys who might have been swept away by the strong current while taking a bath near the Julla bridge in Ramban town, Station House Officer SHO Ramban Sandeep Charak said.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:32 IST
Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday. A rescue operation is underway but there was no trace of the boys who might have been swept away by the strong current while taking a bath near the Julla bridge in Ramban town, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramban Sandeep Charak said. He said Parvinder Singh (16) and Nitish Kumar (15), both residents of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon. Local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and were promptly joined by police teams but there was no trace of the boys even after several hours, the officer said.

