Three Italians kidnapped in southern Mali, church says
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 21-05-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 00:49 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
Armed men have kidnapped an Italian couple and their son in southern Mali, their church said on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Jehovah's Witnesses church in neighbouring Senegal said the three - all adults - were living in Mali for personal reasons and were not serving as missionaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement