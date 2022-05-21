Left Menu

Maha: Elderly man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:19 IST
Maha: Elderly man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur
Representative Image
A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a forested area near Chandrapur town in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, when Dashrath Pendor, a resident of Sinhala village, ventured into the forested area to graze goats and did not return, a senior official from Chandrapur forest division said.

Villagers and forest personnel conducted a search and the victim's body was found in the area on Saturday morning, he said. A big cat from Tadoba, identified as Waghadoh, has been roaming in this area and the forest department has been monitoring his movements to ensure the safety of villagers, the official said.

An initial compensation of Rs 30,000 has been given to the deceased man's family, it was stated.

