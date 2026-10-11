Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen cruises to first Singapore GP ​win as Antonelli closes on crown

Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered a ​commanding performance to win the Singapore Grand Prix from ‌pole ​position on Sunday, securing his second straight victory of the season after a perfect weekend that included a sprint race triumph. The Dutchman controlled the race from the start at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, fending off an ‌early challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who finished second while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was third to close in on a first title.

Motor racing-Verstappen claims first Singapore win as nine retirements mar chaotic sprint

Red Bull's Max Verstappen tasted victory in Singapore for the first time as the polesitter won a chaotic sprint on Saturday ‌after the start was delayed by over 30 minutes due to heavy rain while nine cars retired, a record for sprint races. The victory ‌was the first of any kind for the Dutchman in Singapore as he took the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

NHL roundup: Capitals win as Rangers G Igor Shesterkin injured

Boone Jenner scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the host Washington Capitals won 3-1 on Friday, cooling off the New York Rangers, who lost ⁠star goaltender ​Igor Shesterkin to a lower-body injury. Timothy ⁠Liljegren also scored, Tom Wilson added an empty-netter and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for Washington, which has won three of its first four on the season. The Capitals also snapped ⁠the Rangers' four-game winning streak.

Athletics-Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race

Ethiopian Hawi Feysa retained her Chicago Marathon crown in a heavyweight clash ​with Kenya's Sharon Lokedi on Sunday, breaking the tape in two hours, 13 minutes and 33 seconds, while Kenya's Amos Kipruto dominated the ⁠men's race in 2:01:09. The back-to-back Boston winner Lokedi (2:14:07) battled with Feysa through much of the final six miles of the course but could not hang on as the Ethiopian slammed her ⁠foot ​on the gas in the final mile.

Tennis-UN Human Rights office condemns racist abuse targeting Gauff

The United Nations Human Rights office has condemned online racist abuse faced by Coco Gauff after a replayed point sparked a backlash against the American tennis player this week. Gauff was targeted after stopping play during ⁠a crucial point in her win over Sun Xinran at the China Open, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board as ⁠Sun was about to hit a winner.

Soccer-Ronaldo ⁠provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after disciplinary proceedings were opened over the forward's departure from the national team camp, Portuguese media reported on Saturday. The 41-year-old ‌left the squad's ‌base in Copenhagen before Portugal's Nations League match against Denmark last week, after a ​rift with head coach Jorge Jesus.