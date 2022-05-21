Left Menu

Karnataka: 33 pc quota for women in outsourced govt jobs

In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:55 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees. As per the circular, the state government recruits data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees, drivers through outsourcing.

The circular also said that women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs. Therefore, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33 per cent reservations for women, it stated. The 33 per cent reservation is applicable for all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies, and other government offices.

Senior officials should ensure that it is implemented without any hurdle, the order copy informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

