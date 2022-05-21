Left Menu

Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 6

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 18:58 IST
Bowing to public pressure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel to avoid increase in fuel prices that were necessitated due to surge in international oil prices.

Also, the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

