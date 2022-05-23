Bahrain says first-half deficit will be much narrower than expected
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:06 IST
Bahrain expects a significantly narrower budget deficit for the first half of 2022 due to high oil prices, Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa said on Monday.
Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he did not give a specific projection for the budget deficit, but said the oil price asssumption for the budget was $60 a barrel. (Writing by Yousef Sabal and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Davos
- World Economic Forum
- Bahrain
Advertisement