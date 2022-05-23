Bahrain says first-half deficit will be much narrower than expected

Bahrain expects a significantly narrower budget deficit for the first half of 2022 due to high oil prices, Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa said on Monday.

Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he did not give a specific projection for the budget deficit, but said the oil price asssumption for the budget was $60 a barrel. (Writing by Yousef Sabal and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

